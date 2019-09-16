YouTube introduces 'Music Charts' in India; find out what's trending

Google-owned YouTube is betting big on India. Just months after the launch of its music streaming service, YouTube Music, the company has launched 'YouTube Charts' that will display India specific lists of trending songs, artists, music videos in one place. After the addition of India, YouTube charts is available in a total of 56 countries across the globe.

"Indian artists have truly gone global. Week to week in 2019, on average 20% of the entries on the Global Top Songs chart have featured Indian artists. Their popularity outside India, is a testimony of YouTube's massive global reach, and the opportunities it offers to artists. We are very excited to bring YouTube Charts to India, as it is not only a reflection of the success achieved by artists, but also a way for new talent to be discovered," Pawan Agarwal, Head of Music Partnerships, YouTube, India and South Asia at YouTube said in on the occasion.

The YouTube 'music charts' tracks trending artists, songs, music videos. The top songs, artists, and music videos are updated every week at 12:30pm. The songs and artists categories are calculated by combining all official versions, including "the official music video, official song used in user generated content and lyric videos."

YouTube modifies trending topics several times a day based on the total number of views. As per Google, it is "YouTube's first dedicated external signal highlighting videos which were instantly popular upon release."

Music charts and insights can be accessed on the web and can also be accessed via YouTube Music. The charts are divided into Top Songs, Top artists, Top music videos and Trending.

Google calls YouTube Music Charts the "go-to destination to see what's popular, what's rising and trending both locally and globally on YouTube." Music labels and media might give more recognition to YouTube's charts if they knew the rankings were partly influenced by subscribers.

Earlier, Google announced that it is excluding paid-ad views from its music charts and 24-hour debut records. "In an effort to provide more transparency to the industry and align with the policies of official charting companies such as Billboard and Nielsen, we are no longer counting paid advertising views on YouTube in the YouTube Music Charts calculation. Artists will now be ranked based on view counts from organic plays," YouTube had said in a blog post.

