iPhone 12 Purple variant, AirTag now available in India

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Purple colour variant are now available in India alongside the AirTag accessory. The Cupertino-based giant is also likely to kick off pre-orders for the new iPad Pro, iMac, and Apple TV 4K today.

At its Spring Loaded event earlier this month, Apple unveiled a new colour variant for its iPhone 12 models - the regular iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. The company also announced its new accessory, the AirTag.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Purple colour variant will be available at the same prices as other colour variants. The iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model and goes up to Rs 94,900 for the 256GB model. There's also a 128GB model available at Rs 84,900. It is now available in six colour options, including White, Black, Blue, Green, and Product RED, apart from the new Purple colour variant.

The iPhone 12 mini is available in India starting at Rs 69,900 for the basic 64GB model, while the 128GB model comes at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900 for the 256GB storage model. Much like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini will also be available in six colour options, including the all-new Purple variant.

The all-new AirTag is available at Rs 3,190 for one pack, while it is available at a discounted price of Rs 10,900 for a pack of four. The AirTag is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) with iOS 14.5 or later as well as iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later with iPadOS 14.5 or later. For those unaware, AirTag is an all-new accessory from Apple to keep track of personal items like keys, backpack, luggage, and other things that can be tracked using the Find My app.

Interested customers can buy the iPhone 12 as well as AirTag via the company's online store. However, the deliveries of the products may vary depending on the lockdown restrictions in the area.