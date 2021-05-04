iPhone 13 launch soon: Specs, features, release date, India price, and everything we know so far

--Plenty of iPhone 13 renders have appeared in the past, however, a more recent leak from xleaks7 in collaboration with Pigtou showcases the complete design of iPhone 13. These renders have given us a decent idea of the expected design changes on this particular device.

--From what we can see, the iPhone 13 appears to have a similar design footprint as the current iPhone 12. According to the post, the iPhone 13 is a little smaller and thicker than the iPhone 12, measuring 146.64 x 71.5 x 7.56mm. This increased thickness is supposed to fit in a bigger battery. Apart from this, the camera is placed diagonally instead of one over the other.

Photo Credit- Svetapple.sk, iPhone 13 front and rear design render

--We had also heard that Apple would be introducing 120Hz high refresh rate LTPO panels for the iPhone 13 lineup. However, a recent leak suggests that this display tech will only be exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro models. Another Korean website Elec has reported that these panels are being developed by Samsung's display wing called the Samsung display. The report further mentions that Samsung will be supplying 110 million displays for the upcoming iPhone 13 models.

--A bunch of reports also suggest the inclusion of a Touch-ID based in-display fingerprint scanner. In addition to that, we may also see the always-on display on the upcoming iPhone 13.

--As always, Apple will be upgrading the chipset on the upcoming iPhone 13 models. The iPhone 13 will feature an A15 Bionic chipset based on the same 5nm manufacturing process as the A14 Bionic. The new chipset is being built by TSMC and is expected to bring performance and battery improvements.

--Currently, the storage on the iPhone 12 is limited to 512GB, however, that may change with the upcoming iPhone 13 models. As per a report, the iPhone 13 may get up to 1TB of onboard storage. It has been found that iPhone 13 users opt for higher storage configurations. So it makes sense for Apple to increase available storage on upcoming iPhone 13 models.

--New iPhones may see a major upgrade in terms of wireless connectivity. Apple's settlement with Qualcomm allows it to use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X60 5G modem. This modem will expectedly be integrated into the upcoming A15 Bionic chipset thereby, saving a lot of battery life.

--There aren't many leaks around the camera on the iPhone 13, however, we have heard that the Pro models a six-element Ultra-wide lens. The current iPhone 12 Pro setup features a five-element ultrawide lens on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro max. This should bring better image and auto-focus capability to the respective devices.

--Interestingly, Apple is also looking for suppliers for a "folded lens" camera that will improve optical zoom capabilities on the iPhone 13 models. Besides this, all upcoming iPhones are supposed to feature upgraded ultra-wide sensors with dedicated astrography mode.

--Another report suggests that all iPhone models will feature a LiDAR sensor. The same site also reveals that the upcoming iPhone 13s will feature Sensor-Shift optical image stabilisation. This should hugely benefit the video and image stabilisation of all models.

--We may also see improvements in terms of battery as the iPhone 12 models came with average battery life. A credible Apple analyst says that soft battery technology will improve battery capacity on future iPhones.

iPhone 13 launch date

There's barely any information around the launch of the iPhone 13. However, keeping the previous trend in mind, we can expect the smartphone to launch in September. A supply chain analysis also hints towards the same.

Meanwhile, Apple has also released the date for this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), slated to take place from June 7 to June 11. This will be a completely virtual event like last year. Apple may reveal some important details about the upcoming iPhone 13 series during this event.

iPhone 13 India price

Current leaks do not provide any information about the pricing of the iPhone 13. However, keeping the expected changes in mind and how Apple priced its iPhone 12 model, we expect the pricing to increase slightly. It may come at a starting price of around Rs 80,000.