Apple AirPods Pro with noise cancellation launched; check out price in India, features

Apple launched the much-awaited Pro variant of its wireless earbuds, AirPods Pro, with Active Noise Cancellation feature and an all-new in-ear design. The new variant of the highly successful AirPods series will be in stores on October 30 in the US for $249. The India release date has not been revealed yet but the new earbuds could be priced at approximately Rs 25,000!

Apple AirPods Pro features H1 chip with 10 audio cores, powering everything from sound to Siri. The extremely low audio processing latency of H1 enables real-time noise cancellation, delivers high-quality sound using adaptive technology and responds to hands-free "Hey Siri" requests. The earbuds offer one-and-a-half hours of listening time on a single charge and 24-hours of additional listening time or over 18-hours of talk-time using additional charges from its case. Meanwhile, charging the AirPod Pro is as simple as placing the AirPods case on a Qi-certified charging mat or using the Lightning port.

The USP of the AirPods Pro is its Active Noise Cancellation feature. To remove the background noise, AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with the advanced software to continuously adapt to the individual's ear and headphone fit. The first outward-facing microphone detects external sound to analyse environmental noise. It then creates an anti-noise to cancel the background noise before it reaches the listener's ear. Simultaneously, the in-ward facing microphone listens toward the ear, and AirPods Pro cancel remaining noise detected by the microphone. The noise cancellation can be disabled using the AirPods Pro's transparency mode.

To deliver the immersive sound, Apple AirPods Pro uses Adaptive EQ. The feature automatically tunes the low-and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual's ear. Other features include the Ear Tip Fit Test that ensures the best audio experience from AirPods Pro. The algorithm detects whether the ear tip is the right size and has a good fit, or should be adjusted to create a better seal. The earbuds also let users share audio with a friend by simply bringing a second pair of AirPods close to iPhone or iPad.

As for the specs, the AirPods Pro require Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

