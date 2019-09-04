Facebook rolls out face recognition feature, but keeps it switched 'off' on default mode

Facebook has finally rolled out the controversial face recognition features for all its users. The new feature will replace the "tag suggestion" settings and will be switched "off" by default. The face recognition setting was first introduced in 2017 to a small number of people. Facebook is now expanding this option to all its users. Facebook will also provide an easy on/off switch for the users who are sceptical about the service from the social media giant. Tag Suggestion, on the other hand used face recognition only to suggest a user to tag friends in photos. It has been at the centre of a privacy related lawsuit since 2015.

Facebook said those who don't already have the feature will soon receive a notice in their news feeds about the new feature along with a button to turn it on or keep it off. If the users do not currently have the face recognition setting, then Facebook will not use face recognition to recognise them or suggest tags and the photo review will not be activated for them. However, if a user decides to turn the setting on then Facebook will create face recognition template of the users to find photos and videos he/she is in, suggest tags and feature recommendations. The new facial recognition will also help users to protect themselves from identity theft and impersonation.

The decision to implement the face recognition technique comes amid privacy concerns and increasing unease about facial recognition technology which can also be used to identify people. Earlier this year, FaceApp, an AI-powered app, was in news for building an enormous database of people's faces.

Edited by Udit Verma

