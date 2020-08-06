Krisons launches affordable smart home theatres, soundbar

Addressing the growing need of home entertainment in the current scenario, homegrown electronics brand Krisons has launched a range of smart home theatres and soundbar. The new range includes two home theatres - Genius-100 and Genius-200, and a Grand-100 soundbar, all of which can be controlled using the Krisons app.

"A growing trend of wireless control and customised sound experience complemented with complete access to the music library is gripping the Indian audiophiles. Tapping the pulse of the market, we are bringing these advanced features to a more affordable segment through our newly launched Home Theatres and Soundbar that are made in India. Our new products simulate a theatre-like audio experience at home, keeping a special focus on comfort and convenience. We always strive to stay on top of the existing trends, contributing to the burgeoning needs of our customers," says Abhishek Suri, Director, Krisons Electronic Systems Ltd.

The Grand-100 soundbar features a 4.1-channel audio system and a wireless subwoofer delivers 80W power output for a rich bass experience. Paired with the Krisons app over Bluetooth, it offers wireless music streaming via Bluetooth and supports FM recording as well. Priced at Rs 9,999, it can be paired with laptops, computers, TVs and DVD Players via auxiliary cable or Bluetooth.

Genius-100 comes with a 5.1-channel audio system and delivers 50W of power output. It can be connected to the TV. It also has an FM Radio and supports FM recording. Priced at Rs 6,999, connectivity options include Bluetooth, auxiliary and USB. The Genius-200, priced at Rs 7,999, features 5 speakers along with a 5.25-inch woofer that gives a thumping bass adding to the cinematic experience of the user. The audio system delivers 70W of power output and boasts features like Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music streaming along with FM recording function to record the music. Both these home theatres can also be paired and controlled using the Krisons app.

Krisons App

Available for the Android platform, using the KRISONS app, users can wirelessly stream music from their connected devices or over cloud-based services like Gaana, YouTube, and Radio Garden (World Radio). It also gives access to the complete playlist on the connected USB drive. The app also acts as a virtual remote control allowing users to control the volume, play previous or the next track, put the music system on stand-by mode and set the equalisers to their liking.

The new sound products will come with one year warranty and will be available across Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, paytm.com, and on Krisons' official platform, www.krisons.com.

