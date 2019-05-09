OnePlus 7 Pro price and specifications leaked: Everything you need to know

The launch of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro is just a few days away and it is no surprise that leaks are flying thick and fast. The design details and price have been out for some time now and the new set of leaks related to the specifications have confirmed that OnePlus 7 Pro is going to be a powerhouse.

The high-end OnePlus 7 Pro will have three different variants in India. The base model is expected to have 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will be priced at Rs 49,999. The other two variants- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage- will be priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively.

OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to be a bezel-less beauty with a notchless 6.67-inch (1440x3120) 90Hz display. There will be a pop-up selfie camera and the rear of the phone will come with triple vertically aligned cameras with a 48-megapixel, a 16-megapixel, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 will have a smaller 6.41-inch (1080x2340) display with a waterdrop notch and a dual-rear camera with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and another 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The OnePlus 7-series smartphones will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Pro variant will come with support for HDR10+ allowing the phone to consistently deliver impressive HDR pictures. OnePlus 7 Pro is also coming with UFS 3.0 storage and will be the first smartphone to have the ultra-fast storage system.

The display of OnePlus 7 Pro has received 'A+ Top Tier Display Rating', suggesting that the phone has one of the best displays in the market. OnePlus 7 Pro also received the 'Safety for Eyes' certification from VDE Testing and Certification Institute.

Last but not the least, the OnePlus 7 Pro will pack a 4,000mAh battery, while the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a 3,700mAh battery. Both the phones are expected to last a day.

Edited By: Udit Verma

