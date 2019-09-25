Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India on October 1: All you need to know about the foldable display phone

Samsung's first phone with a foldable display will launch in India on October 1, a month after its global debut in South Korea. The phone was originally slated to launch in April this year but was delayed owing to the display issues. Samsung, it seems, has fixed the display issues and has brought new caps for the hinges to prevent dust from getting under the screen. Galaxy Fold now has a reinforced display and the screen protector too has also been extended.

Price of Samsung Galaxy Fold in India

Samsung Galaxy Fold will be priced between Rs 1.5 lakh-Rs 1.75 lakh in India. The phone will be available only via the pre-book mode and will be sold through select retail outlets. Samsung Galaxy Fold buyers will also be able to access exclusive customer care service for free. The service includes one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch single folding AMOLED display, which expands to 7.3 inches when unfolded. The outer 21:9 screen has a resolution of 840x1960 and the unfolded screen has a resolution of 1,536 x 2,152. The Fold is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

Improvements in Samsung Galaxy Fold

After a complete evaluation of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung has decided to extend the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display beyond the bezel, making it evident that it's not meant to be removed. The South Korean phone major has also brought in additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles. The top and bottom of the hinge area have also been strengthened with newly added protection caps and the space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Will Galaxy Fold come in Martian Green and Astro Blue colours?

Originally, Galaxy Fold was to be made available in four colour options. However, post the fix, Galaxy Fold will be available in two colours- pace silver and cosmos black. Fans of the Fold will have to wait for Martian Green and Astro Blue.

