Redmi 8 with dual cameras to launch in India on October 9; check out specs, expected price

Redmi is all set to launch Redmi 8 on October 9 in India. Going by the tweet of company's India chief Manu Kumar Jain, Redmi 8 will be a camera-centric device with a huge battery. The tweet says the phone will let its users "watch more, click more, play more and store more", suggesting that Redmi 8 will pack a battery larger than 4,000mAh capacity. Meanwhile, the phone has also been seen on Google Play console, revealing its key specifications. Xiaomi recently launched the entry-level Redmi 8A in India priced at Rs 6,499 for the base storage model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Redmi 8 is expected to come with a dual-camera setup and a large battery. Earlier, Manu Kumar Jain had accidentally revealed the back of the phone during the launch of Redmi 8A. Redmi 8 was also spotted on Google Play Console. The leaked specifications hint towards a budget device powered by the eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores with Snapdragon 439 SoC paired alongside Adreno 505 GPU. The phone is listed to pack 3GB of RAM. The phone's display will be HD+ (720x1520 pixel) with 320ppi density.

As for the design, the Google Play listing did not show off any images but the Redmi 8 is expected to come with a dot notch display. As per the 91mobiles, the back of the Redmi 8 will come with polycarbonate glass and a fingerprint scanner. Software-wise, the Redmi 8 will most likely run on Android 9 Pie with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 10 skin. Redmi 8 will be available in four different colour options -- ash, blue, green, and red. As far as pricing is concerned, it is safe to say that Redmi 8 could be priced in the range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000.

Redmi is also expected to launch Redmi 8 Pro with 48MP primary camera. However, the company hasn't spoken about it yet. The Redmi 8 Pro could come with a bezel-less display and a small circular notch at the top.

Edited By: Udit Verma

