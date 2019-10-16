Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India: Price, specs and availability confirmed

Xiaomi confirmed the price and availability of its new smartphone Redmi Note 8 Pro device with 64MP quad-rear camera setup in India today.

Redmi Note 8 Pro's starting variant of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage will retail on Amazon India at Rs 14,999, while the 6GB + 128GB model is valued at Rs 15,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 17,999.

At the launch event, the Chinese manufacturer announced that it has sold over 100 million units of Redmi Note series around the world. The phone is expected to be available for sale on the e-commerce portal Amazon India and company's official website Mi.com, from October 21 onwards.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a dedicated microSD slot which is exclusive for the Indian variant. It is also the first smartphone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

The spec-heavy handset features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T mobile platform.

It is available in Forest Green, Pearl White and Mineral Grey colour options. The smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and covered with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and a plastic frame on the back. It is also the first from Xiaomi to feature 64-megapixel Samsung image sensor. It also features a liquid cooling system.

Talking on the handset's optics, the successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup on the back. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone features a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

By Rupa Burman Roy

