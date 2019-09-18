Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch at 12pm today; check out expected price, specifications

Samsung is all set to launch an updated version of Galaxy M30 in India at 12pm (noon) today. The new mid-ranger from the South Korean major will come with a bigger battery size and upgraded camera setup. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M series phone will come with fast charging ability and will be priced at under Rs 20,000. The Galaxy M30s will be available via Amazon India following its launch.

As for the specifications, Samsung M30s will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. The new Exynos 9611 SoC will power the Samsung Galaxy M30s. It is an upgraded version of the Exynos 9610 SoC that propels Samsung Galaxy A50. Samsung Galaxy M30s will have 4GB RAM and 6GB of RAM variants along with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage, respectively. The phone will measure 59x75.1x8.9mm and weigh 174 grams and will run on Android 9 Pie One UI. In comparison, the current Samsung Galaxy M30 has a screen resolution of 2210x1080 pixels and is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC. The Galaxy M30 runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5 on top.

For taking pictures, the Galaxy M30s will have a triple camera setup. At the back, the Galaxy M30s will have main 48MP (F/2.0), 5MP (F/2.2) depth sensor and 8MP (F/2.2) Super Wide Angle camera. It is still unclear whether Samsung is using Sony's 48-MP IMX586 sensor or its own ISOCELL GM1 sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy M30s will have 24MP shooter.

As far as the USP of the Galaxy M30s is concerned, the phone packs in a huge 6000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. Its predecessor, the Galaxy M30, came with a 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M30s will be priced at around Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Edited By: Udit Verma

