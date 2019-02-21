Samsung launches Galaxy Fold: All you need to know about the foldable smartphone

Samsung recently refreshed the line-up of its wildly-successful Galaxy S smartphone range on its tenth anniversary at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. There were the usual Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e but the one which received the most attention was the Samsung's foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. As the names suggests, Samsung's Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch single folding AMOLED display which expands to 7.3 inches when unfolded. Besides having two displays, the Galaxy Fold also packs in two batteries and 6 cameras!

The outer 21:9 screen has a resolution of 840x1960 and the unfolded screen has a resolution of 1,536 x 2,152 with a density of 420 dots per inch (dpi). The screen, according to Samsung, can withstand 200,000 folds or five years of usage if folded 100 times daily.

Not much is known about the processor powering the Galaxy Fold other than the fact that it will be a 7nm 64 bit octa-core processor. Samsung said that the Galaxy Fold will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage space without any microSD slot. The huge 4,380 mAh battery is equally distributed between the two sides of the foldable phone. To fingerprint scanner of Galaxy Fold is present on the side, just like the one on the Galaxy S10e.

As far as the optics is concerned, Galaxy Fold has six cameras - three on the back, one on the front and two inside. The three rear cameras are a 12-MP wide-angle camera, a 12-MP telephoto camera and a 16-MP ultra wide camera. There is 10-MP selfie camera and an 8-MP depth camera inside when the phones is unfolded. Lastly, the camera on the front is a 10-MP selfie camera.

Samsung has said that most standard Android apps will work on the Galaxy Fold. Meanwhile, developers have been asked to make slight changes to their apps to take advantage of the multi-window and the app continuity feature of the Galaxy Fold. As for the price, the Galaxy Fold will cost a whopping $1980 (around Rs 1.4 lakh) and will be available from April 26 in Green, Blue, Silver, and Black colour options.

