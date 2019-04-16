Samsung to launch Galaxy A70 next week; Galaxy A80 launch in May

Ahead of the launch of Samsung Galaxy A70 next week, Samsung has said that it will launch Galaxy A80 in the month of May. Samsung Galaxy A70 will be priced in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. On the other hand, the Galaxy A80 could fall in the price bracket of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000.

"We will launch the Galaxy A70 in India next week in the Rs 25,000 - Rs 30,000 bracket and the Galaxy A80 in the Rs 45,000 - Rs 50,000 bracket in May," Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Samsung India, told IANS.

Samsung is looking to challenge the Chinese budget smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus in India with its Galaxy A-series smartphones. The South Korean electronics major is targeting $4 billion in revenues from its Galaxy "A" series of phones in 2019.

As far as specifications of Samsung Galaxy A70 are concerned, the phone features 6.7-inch Infinity-U display. It is powered by a 2.0 Ghz octa-core chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Galaxy A70 runs on the One UI based on Android Pie.

The Optics of Galaxy A70 includes a triple camera setup with a 32MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 5MP depth camera. For the selfies, Galaxy A70 sports a 32MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy A70 also houses a large 4,500mAh battery with the support for 25W fast charging over USB Type-C.

Samsung is also planning to unveil Galaxy A80 next month in May. The Galaxy A80 comes with a refreshing new design and has a sliding and rotating camera setup. The Galaxy A80 will be powered by Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 730G SoC, which is built on 8nm manufacturing process. As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display or the "New Infinity Display".

Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which cannot be expanded using a microSD. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Samsung's One UI. The Galaxy A80 also comes with 3,700mAh battery with Super Fast Charging support.

As far as the optics is concerned, the Galaxy A80 comes with a triple camera setup that includes a huge 48MP primary sensor, an 8-MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 3D depth camera. The camera also comes with several modes like super slow mo, live focus for photos as well as videos and hyperlapse. For the front camera, there is also the AR Emojis feature.

Edited By: Udit Verma

