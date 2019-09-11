Apple Arcade launched for a monthly subscription of Rs 99

Announced at WWDC in June earlier this year, Apple's subscription-based gaming service will be available in India at a monthly subscription of Rs 99 per month. Launching with a one-month free trial, users will get unlimited access to the entire catalogue of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Claimed to be the world's first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and TV, the Arcade will offer unlimited access to over 100 groundbreaking exclusive new games made for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The games available on the Arcade will be exclusive to Apple and will not be available on any other mobile platform or subscription service. Apple claims that no games service has ever launched as many games at once.

"We're adding a whole new way to enjoy games on the app store with Apple arcade. We've joined forces with the world's most innovative game developers to push the boundaries of what's possible to tell you all about Apple Arcade", said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

ALSO READ: New Apple iPad launched with 10.2-inch Retina display, prices begin at Rs 29,900

Instead of paying upfront for each game, the Arcade subscription will allow users to download and play any Apple Arcade game right from the App Store. A new Arcade tab will be visible in the App Store where users will be able to discover the latest titles with new games added every month and even get personalised recommendations. Users will be able to watch game trailers and get expert editorial content like game guides and sneak peeks.

"We are so excited to launch Apple Arcade on the App Store. A curated selection of over 100 new and exclusive games from many of the most innovative game developers in the world is the perfect complement to the App Store's existing massive catalogue of games," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "We think customers of all ages are going to be delighted that a single subscription gives the whole family unlimited access to the full catalogue of amazing Apple Arcade games, all without any ads or additional purchases, while knowing every game must meet Apple's high privacy standards."

The collection of games will cover many genres and play styles such as action, adventure, party, puzzle and more. Some of the new and exclusive games include Ballistic Baseball from Gameloft, ChuChu Rocket! Universe, Exit the Gungeon, Overland, PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE, Projection: First Light, Rayman Mini, and many more.

ALSO READ: Apple TV+ launched at Rs 99 per month, to take OTT industry by storm