Apple launches iPhone SE 2020; check out specifications, price

Apple Inc revealed the second-generation iPhone SE on Wednesday. The iPhone SE replaces the iPhone 8 but at a lower price point. The iPhone SE has the same look and size as the iPhone 8 including a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. After the launch of the iPhone SE 2020 Apple Inc has officially discontinued the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus.

The phone is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip, which according to Apple Inc is the fastest chip on any smartphone at the moment.

iPhone 2020 Specifications

As mentioned the iPhone SE 2020 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone IPS display which has 750*1334 resolution. Unlike the new generation iPhones, the iPhone SE features thick bezels at the top as well as the bottom.

Like the older versions of the iPhones, the iPhone SE has a solid-state Home Button which houses the Touch ID fingerprint scanner. One thing that is significantly different from the iPhone 8 in terms of design is that the Apple logo has been moved down the iPhone's back to the exact centre of the phone.

Though design-wise the iPhone SE 2020 is a throwback to the older designs, the internal hardware is completely up-to-date with Apple's latest tech. The A13 Bionic Chip which powers the Apple 11 is also present in the iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone SE 2020 also has a third-generation Neural Engine.

The iPhone SE 2020 has a single-camera setup at the back. The camera is a 12MP f/1.8 sensor placed next to a True Tine LED flash. The camera has features like Portrait mode, Smart HDR, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Burst Mode, Auto Focus. The camera can shoot video in 4K, 60FPS and 1080p slow-motion video in 120 FPS and 240 FPS. The camera is also capable of video stabilisation while shooting.

The iPhone SE 2020's camera does not have Deep Fusion or Night Mode, both popular features on the iPhone 11. The front camera is a 7MP f/2.2 sensor that supports Portrait Mode, Retina Flash, Auto HDR.

The iPhone SE 2020 has the same amount of battery life as the iPhone 8, it can run videos for up to 13 hours and audio for 40 hours. The iPhone SE 2020 come with a 5W charging brick. The phone can also support wireless charging. In a first, users would be able to access Apple Pay Express Transit for up to five hours even after the phone has shown the low-battery message.

iPhone SE 2020 runs on Apple's latest OS, iOS 13. Connectivity options on the iPhone SE 2020 include 4G LTE, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a Lightning port. The iPhone is also water, dust resistant and comes with an IP67 certification. The device is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants.

iPhone SE 2020 Price

iPhone SE will come in three colour variants- black, white and RED - and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 17, starting at just $399 (US). In India, the phone would be available for Rs 42,500 though no availability date has been announced as of yet.

Also Read: Apple rolls cheaper iPhone SE for $399 as coronavirus hits spending

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases cross 12,000-mark, as country enters lockdown 2.0