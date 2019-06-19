Asus to launch Asus 6Z in India at 12:30pm today: How to livestream, price in India, specs

The Taiwanese company Asus will unveil Asus 6Z in New Delhi at 12:30pm today. The launch event will be live streamed via the Asus India official Facebook page, Twitter, YouTube and Flipkart. Asus 6Z was to be called ZenFone 6 but a court order restrained the company to sell its Zen branded products in India after it found Asus guilty of infringing on trademark rights of Telecare Network. Some highlights of the new smartphone from Asus include rotating camera module, flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and a full HD display.

As far as India pricing of Asus 6Z is concerned, the phone's price is expected to be close to the European price. In Europe, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at EUR 499 or approximately Rs 39,000. The 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is priced at EUR 559 (or approximately Rs 43,600) and the high-end 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is priced at EUR 599 (nearly Rs 46,700).

Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) nano-edge display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a Gorilla Glass 6 protection with 92% screen-to-body-ratio. Asus 6Z is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the graphics is handled by Adreno 640 GPU. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 4.0.

For optics, Asus 6Z includes a motorised rotating camera module with 48-MP primary shooter with f/1.79 lens -- accompanied by a 13-MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera. There is a Super Night Mode for photography in the low light conditions. The company also boasts about phones motion tracking video feature. The videos can be recorded in Ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps.

For connectivity, Asus 6Z include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Edited By: Udit Verma

