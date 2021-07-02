Good news for PUBG fans! Battlegrounds Mobile India goes live

The long wait for PUBG lovers finally comes to an end as Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally available for download starting today. The Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed exclusively for the Indian market after MeiTY banned the most popular game PUBG last year. The game is available to download as a free-to-play multiplayer game on Google Play with an array of maps, game modes, and launch week challenges.



Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a new battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to battle it out and be the last man standing on the battleground. The game has registered over 40 million pre-registrations since May 18.



“We at KRAFTON are delighted to introduce BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA for our fans in India today. Designed exclusively for our Indian fans & gamers, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will provide a superlative gaming experience. This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments coming your way, and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences,” says CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc. said,



Even before the official launch of the same, Battlegrounds Mobile India was caught in a controversy where an IGN report claimed that the data of Battlegrounds Mobile India players were being sent to the server in China. The report said Battleground Mobile India got linked with many IP addresses, including one belonging to Chinese state-owned telecom operator China Mobile Communications Corporation, located in Bejing. It said the mobile app was transmitting data across servers located in Hong Kong, Moscow, the US, and Mumbai.



However, Krafton said that it will fully comply with the Indian laws and regulations and is taking the concerns raised very seriously and has taken immediate, concrete actions to address this issue.

