Bharti Airtel's brings Itel A40 and A41 with cashback offers worth Rs 1,500

The latest partnership with Samsung, Celkon and Airtel, Intex on Friday, brings the Itel A40 and itel A41 at an effective price of Rs 3,099 and Rs 3,199 respectively. The 'Mera pehla Smartphone' initiative moves a step ahead by partnering with China's Transsion group-owned Itel Mobile. Airtel also offers a recharge pack of Rs 169 for the owners of the devices.

Airtel is also offering a cashback worth Rs 1,500 on the purchase of Itel A40 and A41. In order to receive the first instalment of Rs 500, Airtel subscribers need to get a cumulative recharge of Rs 3,000 on their accounts in the first 18 months and to receive the remaining cashback worth Rs 1,000 the subscribers need to recharge their devices with a minimum amount of Rs 3,000 over a period of 18 months. The original market prices of Itel A40 and A41 are Rs 4,599 and 4,699 respectively.

"We are delighted to partner Itel as we expand our range of affordable 4G Smartphones with an aim to enable every Indian to own a 4G Smartphone and be a part of the digital revolution," said Ajai Puri, COO, Bharti Airtel, in a press statement.

The Itel A40 comes with 5 inch FWVGA display which yields a resolution of 480x854 pixel. The device is powered by a 1.3GHz chipset, coupled with 1GB RAM. The smartphone comes equipped with 8GB internal memory.

On the camera front, the device houses a 5Megapixel sensor in the rear panel with autofocus lens and an LED flash. The front facing snapper has a 2Megapixel sensor with a selfie flash. The compact smartphone uses a 2,400mAH battery to power the internals.

For connectivity, the phone does supports 4G VoLTE. Additionally, it comes with Bluetooth, WiFi connectivity and GPS. A proposition of 100 days replacement warranty has also been made on the devices. The Itel A41 was launched as Itel Wish A41 in March 2017 with similar features as A40 but with different colour options.

Airtel also collaborated with Samsung to offer Rs 1,500 cashback starting from January 7 on selected smartphones, Samsung Galaxy J2, Galaxy J5 prime, Galaxy J7, Galaxy J7 prime and Galaxy J7 pro.