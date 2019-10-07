Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL price leaked ahead of October 15 launch: Here's all we know

Google will unveil Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL on October 15 and the good news is that the prices of none of these phones will cross Rs 1,000,00 price point. The Canadian price of both the Pixel devices have been leaked on Twitter and Pixel 4 will cost approximately Rs 56,000 (CAD1049.95) for the 64GB variant. The 128GB variant will be available for Rs 64,000 or CAD 1,199.95. The 64GB variant and the 128GB model of Pixel 4XL will cost roughly Rs 64,000 (CAD 1199.95) and Rs 72,500 (CAD 1,359.95) respectively.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming premium smartphone from Google is expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Pixel 4 may come with 90Hz display and may join the ranks of OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and Razer Phone 2. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will reportedly come with 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch AMOLED display respectively. Both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL will carry USB Type-C port and have speaker cut-outs placed on the bottom.

As for the optics, the Pixel 4 series devices are expected to offer a dual rear camera with a 12-MP sensor and a 16-MP telephoto lens. On the front, the Pixel devices are expected to come with thick bezels that will house the front camera and facial scanning system that will include Soli radar chip. The Soli chip can sense motion and gestures and will allow users to use hand gestures to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phone calls.

Google Pixel 4 will come in a new shade of orange called "Oh So Orange". There will also be a "Clearly White" and "Just Black" colour options.

Aside from the phones, Google is also going to launch Pixel Buds earphones called Pixel Buds 2 at Made by Google 2019 event. The earphones are expected to come with support for Google Assistant, allowing users to play and control music, get directions or make a phone call using voice commands, GSMArena reported.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Should you buy OnePlus 7T or wait for the upgraded OnePlus 7T Pro?

Also Read: iPhone 11 or OnePlus 7T Pro: Which smartphone should you buy?

Also Read: OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which OnePlus phone should you buy?

Also Read: Honor V30, V30 Pro leak reveals massive 60MP rear cameras, punch-hole display