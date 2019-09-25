Google Pixel 4XL images leaked ahead of October 15 launch, shows notch-less display

Google is less than a month away from launching its new 'Made by Google' Pixel devices. The launch event is set for October 15 in New York, and there have already been several leaks giving away the look and specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL. Now a new set of images have appeared online, giving a closer look at Pixel 4 XL's "clearly white" colour option. The leak also gives a brief description of the Pixel 4 XL's camera UI and functionality and throws in few sample images as well.

The new images reveal that Google's upcoming Pixel is refusing to embrace any kind of notch and Pixel 4XL confirms it by having a uniform band that will house the front camera and facial scanning system. The bottom and the sides of the upcoming phone, on the other hand, have comparatively thin bezels. The back of the phone has a typical Pixel-like dual-tone design. The uniformity of the side rim is broken by the coloured power button. The back panel of the phone is carved out of glass and has a matte texture to it, which is a "lot smoother to touch", Nextrift, the site which caught hold of the phone, revealed. The phone also comes with USB Type-C port and speaker cut-outs placed the bottom.

In terms of specs, Pixel 4 XL will come with 6.23-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The display, as per the rumours, will dynamically adjust the refresh rate between 60Hz and 90Hz. One big letdown is that the phone doesn't come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and will carry the last generation Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. For optics, the Pixel 4 XL is expected to house 12.2MP primary camera at the back assisted by a 16MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the upcoming Pixel 4XL will have an 8.1MP camera.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Google officially releases Android 10

Also Read: Google moves Pixel smartphone production out of China, Vietnam to be new hub