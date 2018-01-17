Honor 9 Lite with dual camera launched for Rs 10,999

After launching the Artificial Intelligence powered View 10, Honor has now announced the launch of a mid-segment smartphones - Honor 9 Lite. Priced at Rs 10,999 for the 32GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 64GB variant, will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting January 21. The Honor 9 Lite will be available in three colours - grey, blue and black.

Honor is boasting about the quad-camera module as it features a dual camera, both at the front and the rear. It sports a 13MP quad camera setup which is paired with a rear 13MP dual-lens camera and PDAF fast focus. It also comes with an advanced wide aperture mode which allows users to refine the focus after capturing an image.

The Honor 9 Lite features a 5.65-inch bezel-less Full HD display in a compact body. Honor claims that the device is constructed with layered nano-etched design on its back. Running on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0, it is powered by Kirin 695 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM.

The EMUI 8.0, has been designed in-house at the R&D center in India and promises to deliver a quality user experience, aided by AI powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition. The device is equipped with AI technology including enhanced F2FS file system, resulting in more optimized system caching and no more worrying about the device getting slower over time. The device supports expandable memory of up to 256GB and comes with a 3000 mAh battery. Honor has also added a fingerprint scanner on the rear with the quick unlocking capability at 0.25 seconds.