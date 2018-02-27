HP launches new Spectre x360 flagship convertibles, starts at Rs 1,15,290

The latest entrant in HP's flagship consumer notebook portfolio is the new Spectre x360. Powered by the 8th generation Intel Quad-core processor, it will be available in two variants, with the starting price of Rs 1,15,290.

Touted to be the thinnest convertible notebook at 0.53-inch, these 13inch convertibles have a 360-degree hinge, allowing the machines to be used as a laptop or a tablet. Even with the aluminium body with the angular lines, which has been chiselled using CNC machines, the convertibles weighs 1.26 kg only.

They feature a 13.3 inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and come with HP Sure View integrated privacy screen option to eliminate visual hacking. There is a fingerprint reader located on the side and a Wide Vision FHD IR camera for secure login using facial recognition.

The machines have a full size backlit island-style keyboard, HP ImagePad with built-in image sensors for multi-touch gesture support and come with HP Active Pen as well. These Spectre machines have two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB 3.1, and one headphone/microphone combo port. The Thunderbolt and USB port support HP Sleep and Charge technology, allowing users to charge their USB devices, even while the computer is in sleep mode.

The HP Spectre x360 13-ae502TU priced at Rs 1,15,290 is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 Mobile Processor, and comes with 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 360 GB SSD and Intel UHD Graphics 620.

On the other hand, the 13-ae503TU is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i7 Mobile Processor and offers 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD and Intel UHD Graphics 620, and has been priced at Rs 1,57,290. The Spectre x360 will be available in Dark Ash Silver with Copper Accents and Aluminium Sandblast Finish.