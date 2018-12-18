scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Huawei announces Nova 4 with 48 MP rear camera, 'punch hole' display

Notch is dead! Huawei's "punch hole" display smartphone is here

Following hot on the heels of its South Korean rival Samsung's Galaxy A8's, China's Huawei Technologies announced an all screen phone with a display hole for camera. An evolution of the notch, the punch-hole cameras are all about maximising the display area and Nova 4 does that by offering 6.4-inches of space with a 2310 x 1080 resolution. Samsung was the first company to pack a punch but Nova 4's hole looks smaller despite housing a 25 MP camera. The back camera is a massive 48 MP camera as a part of triple camera setup.

Huawei Nova 4 comes with a Kirin 970 processor with 8GB of RAM. The Kirin 970 has a Mali G72 GPU, which is, considerably weaker than the Adreno line of GPUs from Qualcomm. The Huawei Nova 4 comes with Android Pie based EMUI skin, which is little bit heavier on the system than something closer to stock Android.

Also Read: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 goes on sale today at 12 pm

As far as other specifications are concerned, Nova 4 comes with 128GB of storage, a fingerprint sensor on the back, 3,750mAh battery and 18W fast charging capabilities over USB-C.

Meanwhile, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has also announced a phone with a camera hole. Called V-20, the phone is said to feature an even smaller hole diameter - 4.5mm versus the competition's alleged 6mm - for the front camera. Just like Nova 4, View 20 also features a 48 MP rear camera powered by Sony's IMX586 CMOS.

Meanwhile, Nova 4 is currently available in China. The phone will eventually make its way to India and Europe as well. It is priced at 3,399 yuan (about $490) in China, but there's also a cheaper version that goes for 3,099-yuan ($450), which replaces the 48MP shooter on the back with a 20MP sensor.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos