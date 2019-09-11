iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max with triple camera set-up launched; prices begin at Rs 99,900

Cupertino giant Apple has announced the launch of its next-generation iPhones - the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. To be available starting September 27, prices for the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro begin at Rs 99,900 and those for the 6.5-inch iPhone Pro Max at Rs 1,09,900.

"iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made. They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the very best device made, even if they are not a pro," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system among iPhones and is far and away the best camera we've ever made. It provides our customers with great range of creative control and advanced photo and video editing features in iOS 13. The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chipset is a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency."

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max has a textured matte glass back and polished stainless steel band, and will be available in four colours including the new midnight green. The new iPhones are IP68 rated that makes them water resistance in up to 4 meters for up to 30 minutes and are protected against everyday spills including coffee and soda.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 11 launched with A13 Bionic chip, dual camera; prices start at Rs 64,900

ALSO READ: Apple Arcade launched for a monthly subscription of Rs 99

Claimed to boast the brightest display on an iPhone ever, these two new smartphones feature a new Super Retina XDR display, a custom-designed OLED, for an immersive HDR viewing experience for movies and other high-definition content with up to 1,200 nits brightness. Super Retina XDR features wide colour support with system-wide colour management and True Tone. It has a 2 million-to-one contrast ratio with true blacks, is more power-efficient, and supports Haptic Touch across iOS 13 to provide app shortcuts.

The new iPhones are powered by A13 Bionic chip that Apple says features up to 20 per cent faster CPU and GPU performance than A12. As per Apple, A13 Bionic is built for machine learning, with a faster Neural Engine for real-time photo and video analysis, and new Machine Learning Accelerators that allow the CPU to deliver more than 1 trillion operations per second.

Graduating from the dual-camera module, these new iPhones feature a triple-camera system, offering a pro-level camera experience with Ultra-Wide, Wide and Telephoto sensors and focus on low-light photography. Claimed to be a transformative triple-camera system with all-new Ultra-Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras, Apple has deeply integrated it into iOS to create a pro-level camera experience designed for everyone. Apple says that the new Wide sensor with 100 per cent Focus Pixels and advanced software enables Night mode, and delivers huge improvements to photos shot in indoor and outdoor low-light environments, resulting in brighter images with natural colours and reduced noise. The triple-camera system brings ability to choose Wide and Telephoto framing, enables Portrait mode with a wider field of view and portraits of multiple people. The Telephoto camera features a larger f/2.0 aperture to capture 40 per cent more light compared to iPhone XS for better photos and videos. This is coupled with a redesigned camera interface and users will be able to easily record video without switching out of Photo mode with QuickTake by simply holding the shutter button to start recording.

ALSO READ: New Apple iPad launched with 10.2-inch Retina display, prices begin at Rs 29,900

ALSO READ: Apple TV+ launched at Rs 99 per month, to take OTT industry by storm

Other features include the new Apple-designed U1 chip uses Ultra-Wideband technology, for spatial awareness. With iOS 13.1 even AirDrop will get better with directionally aware suggestions.