Lenovo launches ThinkPad 2018 range in India

Lenovo has announced the launch of ThinkPad 2018 for professionals on the go. The 2018 ThinkPad range includes ThinkPad X1 along with the T, X and L Series. Claiming to have an ultra-slim design and customer-centric innovation, the new machines are powered by 8th Generation Intel Core processors.

Rohit Midha, Director, Commercial Named Account, Lenovo India said, "The Think portfolio has always been about the rich heritage. The 2018 series is all about the lightness, constantly evolving technology and focusing on the security around camera. With the new Intel processor coupled with the legendary attributes of our Think product, the latest thin and light range is well equipped for the mobile workforce of today and tomorrow."

"We have been the market leaders in the enterprise segment for the last two quarters of the last calendar year, which basically demonstrates that there is a user base that is waiting and still wanting our commercial range of products," adds Midha.

The 2018 ThinkPad range also support convertible form factor. Focusing on security, Lenovo has also introduced the ThinkShutter physical webcam cover for camera and augmented biometric security with anti-spoofing capabilities.

The new range also supports USB Type-C power adapters and Ports and a new mechanical Side Docking option for effortless docking and key-lock security. This new range feature rapid charging of the battery that can be charged 80 per cent in an hour.

The new ThinkPad range starts at Rs 55,000 and goes up to Rs 1,26,000.