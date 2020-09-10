LG unveils premium portable party speakers range XBOOM Go

LG India has launched a new XBOOM Go Portable speakers with Bluetooth connectivity. The highlight of the new speakers is premium sound quality from Meridian technology, easy connectivity, and features such as multi-colour lighting and wireless party link.

The new LG portable speakers are equipped with an evolved multi-purpose grip design which makes it easy to carry and hold, and helps to project the sound upwards to provide a more enhanced sound effect. These speakers also come with multi-colour lighting which can be changed among 4 lighting effects through the XBOOM App and different Jellybean colour options as well as a Wireless Party Link, where up to 100 speakers can be connected to the same source. According to LG, the new XBOOM Go Portable Speakers are equipped with premium Meridian sound technology to provide the best quality sound and superior bass performance through Dual Action Bass. This helps to feel powerful beats through passive radiators that help produce a more immersive experience. The dts Stereo Plus and Bluetooth Surround technology further provide a maximised immersive theatre sound effect.

Apart from being splash proof, the speakers also offer innovative features such as voice commands via smartphone. Speakers also offer easy usability by allowing to stream any application or file on your mobile device or simply connect Bluetooth stream everything. LG's XBOOM Go speakers are enabled with all-day battery life along with fast USB charging for outdoor endeavours. It also multitasks as a power bank for other gadgets like a smartphone.

"With an evolving lifestyle and increasing demand for superior quality and portable audio devices, the LG XBOOM Go Portable speakers are built to offer a premium party experience with an immersive sound powered by Meridian technology and cutting edge design features. The latest launch of LG speakers not only delivers technological expertise through greater connectivity but also offers innovative sound features like Dual Action Bass. These speakers are simplistic, compact, and easy to carry for everyday entertainment that can help take the party entertainment experience up a notch and make it more personalised and convenient," says, Hak Hyun Kim - HE Director.

The LG XBOOM Go Portable speakers are priced between Rs 7,990 and Rs 19,990.