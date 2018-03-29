Microsoft's Edge browser released for iPad and Android tablets

Microsoft Edge browser, which was released for iPhone and Android smartphones last year, is now available for iPad and Android tablets too. The launch is a step by the company to offer a seamless experience to Windows 10 users, as the content and data get automatically synced between PC and app version, when using this browser. There is also a 'continue to PC' feature that would allow users to open a web page from the phone, right on to their PC.

Microsoft has personalized the experience by syncing favourites, reading list and passwords across devices. Other features include Hub View for finding and managing content, QR Code Reader, Voice Search and InPrivate mode.

Joe Belfiore, Corporate Vice President, Windows, recently made the announcement in a blog post update. "We look forward to bringing new features and updates to Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android in future updates, so please keep providing feedback," he wrote.