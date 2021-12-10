Moto G51 5G India launch today: Price, specifications and key features

Motorola’s upcoming 5G smartphone – Moto G51 5G has been launched on Flipkart today at 12pm. The smartphone is available in two colour options – Bright Silver and Indigo Blue. The all-new Moto G51 5G is powered by a 5000 mAh and can give over a day of non-stop power. It also supports 20w rapid charging.

Moto G51 5G is India’s first smartphone to have Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor which offers 100 per cent faster CPU and GPU compared to the previous generation.

Moto G51 5G price

The all-new Moto G51 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 and is already available on Flipkart. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart on December 16. “It’s time to experience next-gen wireless technology with a smartphone built for tomorrow. It’s time to #GoTrue5G with the all-new #MotoG51 5G, priced at Rs 14,999! Head to Flipkart today and check out its uber-cool features. Sale starts at 16th Dec,” Motorola India tweeted.

Moto G51 5G specs

The smartphone is packed with 6.8” FHD+ , 120Hz ultra-smooth Max Vision display, 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also comprises a 50MP quad camera system comprising three rear cameras and a front camera. The three rear cameras are a 50MP quad pixel, a macro vision camera and an 8MP ultrawide and depth sensor.

Moto G51 5G is available in 4GB+64GB with an expandable storage of up to 512GB. The smartphone is protected by IP52 water-repellent design and the ThinkShield technology to protect the screen from scratches.

This smartphone also has Google Assistant and supports 2G, 3G and 4G SIM cards besides 5G ones. Music lovers will also get a 3.5 mm headset port for inserting their earplugs. Moto G51 5G’s dimensions are 170.47x76.54x9.13mm and weighs 208 grams.

