Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone to launch in India today; check specifications, price, more

Gaming phones are the new hot trend with Asus ROG Phone, Razer Phone 2 and Xiaomi Black Shark leading the way. A little known Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Nubia Technology will now be launching its own gaming phone, Nubia Red Magic 3, in India today. The phone first saw the light of the day in China in April and is packed with flagship specs. The USP of the phone is its battery life, frame rate, cooling tech and pro level gaming controls.

The launch event for Nubia Red Magic 3 will take place at around 6:30 pm in Gurgaon. Nubia has partnered Flipkart to sell the Red Magic 3 in India. Going by the launch in China, the phone has a starting price of 3,199 yuan (around Rs 33,205). The 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants were launched in China at 3,499 yuan and 4,299 yuan, respectively.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nubia Red Magic 3 is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and Adreno 640 GPU. The phone was launched in several different RAM and storage variants. The Red Magic 3 has a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. There is also a 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option. The top end variant of Nubia Red Magic 3 has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options. It features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nits brightness.

For optics, the Nubia Red Magic 3 has a 48-MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 lens on top. There is also a 16-MP sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. The phone can also record videos in 8K resolution and slo-motion videos in 1920 fps.

The Red Magic 3 also features 30W quick charging that provides enough juice for an hour of gameplay with a 10-minute charge. It also has a liquid cooling technology and a powerful internal fan that helps to keep the phone cool while playing heavy games.

Connectivity options on the Nubia Red Magic 3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It is claimed to deliver one hour of gameplay in just 10 minutes of charge.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro to take on OnePlus 7 Pro in India, launch expected soon

Also Read: Redmi K20 with 48MP primary camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC to launch in India

Also Read: Paytm's gaming platform Gamepind rebranded as FirstGames