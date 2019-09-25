OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch set for September 26: Here's what we know

OnePlus is all set to unveil OnePlus 7T series smartphones alongside its first-ever TV on September 26 at an event in India. Tickets of the event have already been sold and most of the details like design and the camera system are already known. OnePlus has also announced that both the upcoming devices will come with Android 10 out of the box with features like system-wide Dark mode and better privacy controls. Previous leaks have already confirmed that OnePlus 7T series would come with 90Hz display, pop-up selfie camera and a bezel-less design. The new phones will be available in India from September 29 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Design-wise, OnePlus 7T Pro is almost identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro and comes with a similar pop-up camera for selfies. It has similar near edge-to-edge design and may offer similar colour choices. Earlier, the leaked OnePlus 7T Pro showed off a blue finish, which is lighter than the one seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Earlier, OnePlus itself showcased the final design of OnePlus 7T with a circular camera array. OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to come with a vertical camera module at the back.

Meanwhile, Oneplus CEO Pete Lau took a dig at Huawei and said, "We're thrilled to offer Android 10, the latest software version, for our upcoming OnePlus 7T. OnePlus will be the first smartphone manufacturer to preload Android 10 with Google's apps and services on their latest device. Our 'Never Settle' mindset ensures we are constantly seeking new ways to share the latest technology, giving our community the best 'fast and smooth' experience possible."

It must be noted that Huawei's Mate 30 series also runs Android 10, but due to the US-China trade war, the phones lack Google's Play Store and all other Google services and apps.

As far as pricing is concerned, it can be safely assumed that OnePlus will not want to raise the prices of its OnePlus 7T devices any further. Both the OnePlus 7T-series devices may launch at the same price at which OnePlus 7 and onePlus 7 Pro were launched. The OnePlus 7T Pro could be priced at Rs 48,999, while the OnePlus 7T may be launched at around Rs 32,999. The RAM and internal storage options may also not vary and the new T variants of OnePlus 7 could start at 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variants.

Specifications-wise, OnePlus is getting the most powerful Snapdragon chipset for one plus 7T series. Both OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. We can expect improved battery performance and faster charging times. It is almost confirmed that the new OnePlus 7T series phones will have 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support.

Edited By: Udit Verma

