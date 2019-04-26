Oppo A9 with dual rear camera launched; here's all we know

Oppo has launched another affordable A-series phone, Oppo A9, in China. The phone will go on sale from April 30 and the pre-orders for it have already started. Recently, Oppo had launched the A1k smartphone with 4,000mAh battery, Helio P22 SoC, and an 8-MP camera.

As far as specifications are concerned, Oppo A9 comes with a 6.53-inch bezel-less full-HD+ waterdrop notch display and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. The display is protected by the fifth-gen Corning Gorilla Glass. Oppo A9 also packs 4,020mAh battery that can be juiced up using VOOC 3.0 fast charging (20W) technology.

The phone runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and is powered by an octa-core Helio P70 chipset from MediaTek with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and comes with GameBoost 2.0. Oppo A9 comes in only in 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant, expandable to 256GB.

Oppo A9 has a dual-rear camera setup with 16-MP and 2-MP lens combination. For selfies, there is a16-MP AI-powered camera on the front. It also comes with portrait mode and a colourful mode.

For connectivity, Oppo A9 comes with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, more.

Earlier in the year, Oppo launched the GB RAM version of Oppo A7 priced at Rs 14,990. The phone was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone included 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board had an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Oppo had also made available Oppo A5s smartphone in India for Rs 9,999. The Oppo A5s features a 6.2-inch LCD display running at HD+ resolution of 1520x720-pixel. The phone runs on 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.3GHz paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom coming to India in June; key specs, features we know so far