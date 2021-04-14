Panasonic launches semi-rugged ToughBook FZ-55; prices start at Rs 1,49,000

Designed for mobile working professionals in the field of automotive industry, federal/ public safety, utilities, defence and pharmaceutical, Panasonic has launched a new semi-rugged ToughBook FZ-55 in India. This Windows 10 Pro machine features 40 hours of battery backup.

This semi-rugged laptop features a honeycomb-style magnesium casing with a carry handle. Light-weight, slim notebook in its category, the ToughBook FZ-55 weighs up to 2.25kgs. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro and is powered by the new 8th generation Intel Core 15 VPro Processor for high-speed computing paired with 8GB RAM, extending up to 32GB, and storage configurations of up to 256GB/ 512GB and 1TB SSD options. The device comes in-built with an efficient 10-finger input for extreme weather conditions. It supports WAVE and MIDI playback, Intel High Definition Audio subsystem for the high-quality multi-channel audio experiences, and offers high-speed data transfer with a USB 3.1 Type-C port, rugged USB, HDMI, LAN ports amongst others. It comes with ToughBook Universal Bay that enables users to update new functions on their device from anywhere at any time. The machine's 40-hour battery backup is supported with the swappable additional battery. Unlike regular laptops in the market, the ToughBook FZ-55 comes with a three-year warranty.

"Consumers today are looking out for solutions that are powerful, convenient and reliable. At Panasonic, we continue to deliver innovative solutions backed by advanced technology to our customers, ensuring efficiency and productivity across their business operations. TOUGHBOOK notebooks have been in the market for over 25 years and are synonymous with durability, ease of usage and performance especially under difficult conditions. Keeping that in mind, we at Panasonic, have carefully designed the new TOUGHBOOK FZ-55 to further help strengthen our market share and cater to specific consumer needs on safety and durability," says Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business, Panasonic India.

Offering flexible configuration options, new generation advanced security system, the FZ-55 is priced starting at Rs 1,49,000 plus taxes. Panasonic believes the new ToughBook will help improve efficiencies for PMETs (Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians) across federal/public safety, automotive and utilities (field service and system maintenance).

Also read: Samsung launches 'do-it-all' smart monitor, aims to be leader in premium monitor segment

Also read: Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen 4000 and Intel 11th gen processors