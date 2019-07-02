PUBG Lite: You'll be able to play the game with Hindi language option from July 4

PUBG Lite will finally see the light of the day in India and we finally have a release date. The Indian gamers will be able to access PUBG Lite from July 4. The registrations for the toned down version of PUBG for PCs opened in India last month. If you have already registered for beta testing then you'll be able to play the game from July 4 as PUBG Lite servers will be live in India from that day.

PUBG Lite is a free to play version of the game to PCs in India. Currently, mobile version of the game is accessible as it is essentially free to play on smartphones and is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store for free. PUBG Lite was already available in few countries and now it is ready to make its way to India. An additional Hindi language option will also be made available.

Earlier, PUBG confirmed through its official Facebook page that the game's Lite version is coming to India. "We are thrilled to announce that PUBG LITE will soon be expanding to India!" the official page of PUBG LITE stated.

In addition to India, PUBG Lite beta will also get off the ground on the same date in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Notably, PUBG Lite beta in India will bring support for Hindi language as well.

"We are very pleased to be able to introduce PUBG LITE to users all over the world. We have a lot of passionate PUBG players in South Asia, so it represents an important area of focus for us," Brady Choi, VP and Head of PUBG LITE at PUBG Corporation said in a statement.

The minimum requirements for running the game include a PC powered by Core i3, a 2.4GHz processor with 4GB RAM and 4GB storage. The PC should have Intel HD Graphics 4000, however, an AMD Radeon HD7870 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 is recommended for a smooth performance. PUBG Lite will be free to play, unlike the fully loaded PC version.

PUBG Lite's first beta was launched in Thailand earlier in the year with Brazil and Turkey being the most recent countries to join the club with the beta going live on May 23. There is a mobile version of PUBG Lite too but its launch in India hasn't been confirmed yet.

Edited By: Udit Verma

