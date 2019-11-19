Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India tomorrow: Price, pre-bookings, event details, specifications

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s are all set to make their debut in India tomorrow. The launch event will begin tomorrow at 12:30 pm IST. Realme X2 Pro has already been launched in China and Europe. Additionally, Realme is hosting a "Blind order" sale for Realme X2 Pro ahead of the official launch in India.

The key highlights of the Realme X2 Pro are its Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz Fluid Display, quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor at the rear, and 50W Super VOOC fast charge technology. According to the company's claims, the Realme X2 Pro's 4,000mAh battery can be charged fully in less than 35 minutes. The Realme X2 Pro has up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

In the Realme's Blind Order sale, buyer is expected to place an order for the device before it goes on sale. One has to pay Rs 1,000 as a deposit between 18 or 19 November and pay the rest on 20-21 November (after 12:30 pm) after the phone launch. As per the Realme's official website, the both Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s will start dispatching tomorrow, 20 November 2019.

Event details, pre-bookings

The Realme X2 Pro's launch event will be held in New Delhi and will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel. Realme, at the event, will be offering free goodies worth Rs 2,100, which includes a Realme Power Bank and an R-Pass with Rs 855 discount on Realme X2 Pro.

Additionally, today is the last day to reserve the phone under the Blind Order sale paying Rs 1,000 deposit.

Specifications

The Realme X2 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display, 90Hz refresh rate, DC dimming 2.0 technology support, dual-nano SIM slots, over 90 per cent of screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Moreover, the phone also gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, paired with either 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM. The Realme X2 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the rear, which includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also has a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 lens at the front for selfies. The front camera also supports portrait shots.

Realme X2 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support, which helps the phone to charge fully in just 33 minutes. The phone also includes connectivity options like -- 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Price

Realme X2 Pro, which has been teased on Flipkart, will also go on sale on the Realme online store. The pricing of the phones are still a mystery but will be revealed tomorrow at the event. In China, the Realme X2 Pro's price starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 27,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced CNY 2,899 (around Rs 29,200), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price of CNY 3,299 (around Rs 33,200). The phone's all three variants come in Blue and White as colour options.

