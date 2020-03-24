Redmi K30 Pro launch: check out specifications, expected prices

The Redmi K30 Pro was launched today in China by Xiaomi. This is the second mid-range phone from Xiaomi this month. The Note 9 Pro series released earlier this month.

The K30 Pro has a Snapdragon 865 processor and supports 5G. It has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED HDR10+ screen.

The refresh rate on the screen has been locked at 60 Hz. This could backfire for Xiaomi. Phones like Realme X50 Pro, which incidentally would be a direct competition to the Redmi K30 Pro already provides a 90Hz refresh rate. A few other phones even provide a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The camera is a circular quad-camera set-up with a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera and 5MP telephoto lens. There is an alternate version that provides 30x digital zoom. The camera app in the K30 pro supports 8k shooting. Xiaomi has brought back the pop-up selfie camera on this phone.

The phone is powered by a 4,700mAH battery and comes with a 33W charger with USB-C cord.

The phone was launched in China today and will soon come to India. It may be released in Europe in the future but would probably be rebranded.

The phone currently cost 2,999 yuan (Rs 32,276) for the 6GB+128GB variant and 3,999 yuan (Rs 43,137) for the 8GB+256GB variant. There are a few other configurations in between these two variants.