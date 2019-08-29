Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64MP camera, Redmi Note 8 launched in China

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has officially launched the Redmi Note 8 family of smartphones at an event in China. The line-up includes the affordable Redmi Note 8, and the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which features the world's first 64MP camera on a smartphone. Redmi also took the wraps off the Redmi TV and a refreshed version of RedmiBook 14.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor as its primary rear camera. The sensor also allows quad-binning pixel technology for high-quality images in low-light conditions. Apart from the 64MP camera, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also features 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors in its quad camera set-up on the back.

The selfie camera is a 20MP snapper housed in the teardrop notch up front. The front camera features several AI capabilities and scene recognition features.

The screen on Redmi Note 8 Pro is a 6.53-inch LCD panel with full HD+ resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Both the front and the back of the device are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the inside, the Redmi Note 8 Pro features the Helio Mediatek G90T chipset, becoming the first smartphone to feature the new chipset. It is also the first Redmi device to feature liquid cooling, which is a nice add-on to gaming-focussed processor. The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a choice of 6 GB and 8GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging through USB Type-C.

The Redmi Note 8 is the affordable option in the latest line-up of Redmi smartphones. The device features the recent 48MP Samsug ISOCELL GM2 sensor as the primary camera. The rest of the quad camera set-up includes the same 8MP+2MP+2MP as Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi Note 8 has a 6.39-inch full HD+ screen with a 13MP selfie camera on top. It too has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection both front and back.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 based on the 11nm architecture. As for memory options, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Note 8 has been priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,000) for the 4/64GB variant, whereas the 6/64GB variant costs CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,000). The highest 6/128 GB variant has been priced at CNY 1,399 (14,000). The base variant of Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6/64 GB has been priced at CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000). The 6/128 GB variant has been priced at CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000), and the top-specced 8/128 GB variant has been priced at CNY 1,799 (over Rs 18,000).

