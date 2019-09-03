Samsung Galaxy A90 5G unveiled with Snapdragon 855, 48MP rear camera

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy A90 5G. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is not only the first Galaxy A-series smartphone to get 5G, it is also the first in the line-up to support Samsung DeX. The Galaxy A90 5G would be the fourth 5G smartphone from Samsung, after Samsung S10 5G, Samsung Note10 5G and Galaxy Note10+ 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G comes with top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC featuring the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The chipset has been coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy A90 5G sports 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 512GB, but only on the 6GB variant. The Galaxy A90 5G draws power from a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W super fast charging.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G features a triple-camera set up at the back. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor, bundled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP sensor for depth perception. The rear camera set up packs features like Super Steady, Scene Optimizer and Flaw Detector. The 32MP selfie camera is placed in the waterdrop notch of Samsung Infinity-U display that has been used with the Galaxy A90 5G.

The screen on the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The fingerprint sensor on the device has been placed under the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G also comes with support for Samsung DeX, which allows the smartphone experience to expand to a PC screen or TV. The device also comes with Microsoft's Your Phone app which allows to mirror its display onto a desktop to check notifications, send and receive messages, and browse through recent photos.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G prices will begin from KRW 900,000 (around Rs 53,100) in the company home market. The device will be available in South Korea from September 4, and is expected to reach other markets soon.

