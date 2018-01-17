Samsung launches Galaxy On7 Prime with Samsung Mall

Samsung India is getting aggressive in the smartphone space. Last week, the Korean technology giant launched the Galaxy A8+ in India. And now, the company has announced the launch of Galaxy On7 Prime. The highlight of the smartphone is it comes pre-loaded with 'Make for India' - Samsung Mall. Samsung claims it to be a revolutionary new way to shop by clicking an image of a product on the smartphone, finding out the best online deals and pay-as-you-go.

The Samsung Mall also allows to search and shop from across multiple online shopping sites. Samsung also introduces universal cart where one can add products from multiple online shopping sites and review them in a single cart. For this, Samsung has tied up with four leading partners for Samsung Mall - Amazon, Jabong, Shopclues and Tata CLiQ.

Boasting a full metal unibody, the Galaxy On7 Prime features a 5.5inch display and is 8mm thin. Targeting millennials, the device has a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 and LED flash, and a 13MP front camera with f/1.9. It is powered by 1.6 GHz Exynos Octa-Core processor and the device will be available in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Both the variants support expandable memory of up to 256GB.

The Galaxy On7 Prime will be available in two colours - black and gold - and will go on sale starting January 20. It will be available exclusively on Amazon India and Samsung Shop. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990, and the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 12,990.

"Galaxy On7 Prime is made for the Indian consumer who is constantly multitasking and on-the-move. It comes loaded with features and is also equipped with a brand new 'Make for India' innovation - Samsung Mall - which lets users shoot and shop on-the-go. Our research shows that today consumers like to shop instantly, when they spot something they like, from the latest in fashion to trendy accessories. Galaxy On7 Prime is the perfect companion for such consumers," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Samsung India.