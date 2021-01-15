Samsung Galaxy S21 series to arrive in India on January 29, prices start at Rs 69,999

Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S21 series announced just a few hours ago, will be available for pre-booking in India starting January 15. While the device will go on sale in the country on January 29, consumers who choose to pre-book the phone will start getting their Galaxy S21 device starting January 25. Those who pre-book the phone will also get Galaxy SmartTag free and Samsung E-Shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000. Samsung says, as a special offer, all pre-booked consumers can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice. In addition, buyers can avail HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 or have an option to avail upgrade Bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Sporting similar design, language Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch screen and S21+ a 6.7-inch. Running Android 11 with One UI 3.1, the models are powered by 2.4GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor, and will be available in two variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM. The triple camera setup at the rear includes 12MP wide-angle lens, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 64MP telephoto, and can capture 8K videos at 24fps. Samsung has added a 4000mAh battery on the S21 and a 4800mAh on S21+ and both models support 25W wired and wireless charging. However, Samsung has given the charging adaptor a miss and the phone is accompanied by a USB-C to USB-C cable and a SIM ejection tool in the box.

Samsung S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is the most premium of the series, featuring a quad-camera setup and support for the new S-Pen. Housing a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, the S21 Ultra is powered by Exynos 2100 chipset paired with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. Camera setup at the rear includes 108MP wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and two 10 MP telephoto sensors, laser autofocus, 100X space zoom and 4K 60fps video capture support. Supporting 25W wired and wireless charging, the Ultra packs in a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S21 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 69,999 and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage at Rs 73,999. The Galaxy S21+ will retail for Rs 81,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and Rs 85,999 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The most premium of them all - S21 Ultra will retail for Rs 1,05,999 for 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and Rs 1,16,999 for 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.