Samsung launches custom-colour Samsung Z Flip 3 clamshell with Bespoke Edition

Samsung's stylish flagship -- Galaxy Z Flip3 -- looks stunning. And now the South Korean giant is letting you customise the smartphone. Announced at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, allowing users to choose from the colour palette of 49 possible colour combinations. Customers will be able to mix and match to create their unique combination by choosing phone frame options of black or silver, and front and back colours of blue, yellow, pink, white, or black.

"Today's customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles," said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most."

Samsung is expanding with new customisable colour combinations and special UX for users to further personalise their device with the Bespoke Edition, providing options not available anywhere else on the market. And to identify colour options, Samsung claims to have researched current and future colour trends and analysed sociocultural trends to anticipate changes in customers' preferences and needs. The company also tested thousands of colour options and identified hues.

In addition, is the Bespoke Upgrade Care exclusively for Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, which allows users to change their device colour -- replace their device panel with new colours available at Samsung.com.

Galaxy Z Flip3 and Watch4 Bespoke Edition can be designed at Bespoke Studio exclusively on Samsung.com and will be available in Korea, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia starting October 20. On the specifications front, Galaxy Z Flip3 features a 6.7inch full rectangular main screen and a 1.9-inch super AMOLED display on the outer cover. Featuring 12MP ultra-wide + 12 MP wide-angle camera module, it is powered by a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and a 3,300 mAh (typical) dual battery.

