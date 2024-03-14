Samsung launches Galaxy A35, A55; looks to consolidate market share

South Korean technology giant Samsung has introduced two new smartphones, the Galaxy A35 and A55, in the premium segment of the Indian market. With competitive pricing starting at Rs 27,999 for the A35 and Rs 36,999 for the A55, Samsung aims to solidify its presence and expand its market share in India. According to Counterpoint Research, the company captured an impressive 18% share of the overall smartphone market in CY 23.

In an interaction with Business Today, Aditya Babbar, Vice President MX Business at Samsung India said, “Last year, we were the number one volume player in the market. Market today will grow in low single digits in terms of shipments but is very buoyant in terms of value market, which is taken to grow at double digit number. Some of the trends which are driving these growths are 5G and premium premiumization. At a cusp of that, we are launching two new phones – the A35 and A55 – which have been carefully crafted that how do we drive some of these emerging trends.”

Samsung has achieved a premium look and feel by using metal and glass in the design of these phones. At the same time, acknowledging the need for protection from accidental damages, the devices feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and rear, as well as an IP67 rating that protects against dust and water. In addition to offering a premium experience with features such as AI-enhanced camera capabilities, Samsung has also added Samsung Knox Vault Protection to the A series devices, integrating its most innovative security features from flagship Galaxy devices.

This is hardware-based security system that offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks by constructing a secure execution environment that is physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory. It can help protect the most critical data on a device, including lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords and patterns. Samsung Knox Vault also protects device encryption keys, encrypting users’ private data stored in the device. Only a user who has the correct lock screen credentials can access their data, even if the device is lost or stolen.



Other than the features, Samsung has introduced aggressive affordability plans for these two new launches, under which the A55 can be purchased at Rs 1,792 per month and the A35 at Rs 1,723 per month, with a 24-month EMI option. Samsung is also offering an Amazon voucher worth Rs 250 on the first successful Tap & Pay transaction using Samsung Wallet, 2 months of free YouTube Premium subscription (valid until April 1, 2025), and Microsoft 365 Basic + 6 months of Cloud storage (up to 100GB, offer redemption to be completed before June 30, 2024).