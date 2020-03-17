Vivo V19 launch date announced; check out specs, prices

Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo has finally announced a launch date for the new Vivo V19. Vivo had put teasers on their Twitter handle earlier about the phone but hadn't confirm the date.

But in a recent tweet, Vivo has announced that the phone will be launched on March 26 in the country. The company has released the V19 earlier in Indonesia, but the Indian V19 would be different.

Specifications and prices of the phone have already been released in earlier reports. The phone will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD resolution. It runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 SoC along with 8 GB RAM and is expected to get 128GB and 256GB variants.

It is said that the Vivo V19 would be available in two colour schemes - Piano Black and Mystic Silver. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In previous reports, it has been said that the V19 will have quad-camera set-up on the back that will consist of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The dual hole-punch set-up in the front has a 32MP main selfie camera and an 8MP wide-angle camera.

The Vivo V19 is speculated to run on FunTouchOS 10, built over Android 10. It sports a 4,500mAh battery and supports a 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0.

The device could be priced around Rs 25,000 for the base 8GB/128GB variant, but the specifications might soon be confirmed by Vivo themselves.

