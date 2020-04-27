Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G launched in China; check out specs, pricesXiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G launched in China; check out specs, prices

scorecardresearch
It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with an Adreno 620 GPU

Chines phonemaker Xiaomi has launched the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G in China. It has a 6GB and 8GB variant and comes with a quad-camera set-up with a 48MP primary camera.

The phone sports a 6.57? FHD+ AMOLED HDR10+ screen. It boasts a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a waterdrop notch. The phone supports up to 180Hz of screen refresh rate.

It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with an Adreno 620 GPU. It comes in 4 variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

The quad-camera set up has 48MP primary camera along with an 8MP wide-angle camera, 8MP zoom lens ( 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom) and a macro sensor. It can shoot videos up to 4K @ 30fps.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G has 4,160 mAh battery and comes with a 22.5W fast charger. The phone supports  Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+.

Extra features include 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G support, USB 3.0, In-Display Fingerprint scanner and Dual-frequency GPS.

The phone runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The different variants are priced as follows:

6GB + 64GB: CNY 2,099 (Rs 22,578)

6GB + 128GB: CNY 2,299 (Rs 24,729)

8GB + 128GB: CNY 2,499 (Rs 26,881)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 2,799 (Rs 30,108)

