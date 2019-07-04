Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone to launch in India today; check specs, price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is all set to launch in India today at 12pm (noon) IST. The toned down version of Redmi 7, the new Redmi 7A will be sold in India via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Redmi 7A is a modified version of Redmi 7 and comes with Snapdragon 439 SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. Flipkart has already created a dedicated microsite highlighting the availability of the phone. Redmi 7A was recently launched in China and comes with huge bezels in 2019!

Redmi 7A will be another entry level smartphone and will join the likes of Redmi Go. Earlier, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had tweeted the Redmi 7A release date and called it "smart desh ka apna smartphone". He also said that the Redmi 7A will have a feature that is not present in the China version of the phone.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Redmi 7A will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) and runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The Redmi 7A has 16GB and 32GB inbuilt storage options and both are expandable via microSD card.

Redmi 7A has been priced in China at CNY 549 (aproximately Rs 5,500) for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, whereas 2GB RAM 32GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 599 (approximately Rs 6,000). The India price of Redmi 7A announced today.

For optics, Redmi 7A has a 12-MP Sony IMX486 sensor at the back, along with an LED flash. On the other hand, the China variant has a 13-MP camera sensor. For selfies, Redmi 7 comes with a 5-MP front shooter with AI Face Unlock support.

Redmi 7A includes a standard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and, a Micro-USB port. In addition, the phone comes loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and a P2i splash-resistant coating.

Edited By: Udit Verma

