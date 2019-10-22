Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today; check price, specifications

Xiaomi's much-awaited offerings Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will go to sale in India today. For those planning to buy these smartphones can visit Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home store. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will also be available on offline stores across India. While Redmi Note 8 comes in four colours -- Neptune Blue, Moon Light White, Space Black and Cosmic Purple -- Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three colours -- Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black.

As far as specifications are concerned, Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Helio G90T processor and comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a 20 MP selfie camera and a quad rear camera set up, which comprises primary 64MP 1/1.7 inch CMOS image sensor, secondary 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. The Pro variant comes loaded with Android 9 Pie operating system based on MIUI 10. The phone's screen is 6.53-inch and boasts of a 1080p resolution display and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection with a waterdrop-style notch.

The regular Redmi Note 8 sports octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone has a quad-camera setup like its Pro variant but uses a 48MP sensor. Redmi Note 8 features in 6.3 inch FHD+ display, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone has a 13MP selfie camera and sports a quad rear camera setup, which comprises 48MP image sensor; secondary 8MP ultra-wide sensor; 2MP depth sensor; and 2MP macro lens. The phone boasts a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The base version of Redmi Note 8 comes in two variants -- 4GB RAM + 64 GM storage and 6 GM RAM + 128 GB storage -- and has been priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, which comes in three variants 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB, has been priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999.

Edited by Manoj Sharma