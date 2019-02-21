Vivo's sub-brand iQOO to launch foldable smartphone: Here's all you need to know

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has announced that it will unveil a foldable smartphone on March 1, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. The teaser announcing the launch date has already gone live on Chinese social media site Weibo. The company is describing the phone as "born powerful" and "monster inside". The phone will be targeted at the gamers and will have loads of RAM and a great battery backup. There is a possibility that the Vivo iQQO phone might be pitted against the likes of Asus ROG Phone, Nubia Red Magic, and Xiaomi Black Shark in the global market.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Vivo iQOO phone will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There aren't too many devices in the market that have 12GB RAM other than Samsung's S10 Plus and Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. Earlier, the phone was teased with an in-display fingerprint scanner therefore it is likely to have an AMOLED screen. The device will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, manufactured using the 7nm process.

Vivo has also said that the new iQQO phone would come with the sixth-generation fingerprint sensor. This would be faster than the existing ones. Earlier in December, Vivo had announced its Nex Dual with the fifth generation fingerprint scanner. There isn't much information regarding the size of the display, but it would be comparable to the existing line of Vivo flagship phones and have minimal bezels surrounding the display.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the iQOO phone would feature NFC as well as USB Type-C port for connectivity. The device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Vivo has also spoken about a gaming related feature called '4D Shock'. Being a high-end phone, the Vivo iQOO phone could be priced at around CNY 7,000 or approximately Rs 71,000.

