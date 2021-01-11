Looking for data plans with streaming benefits under Rs 500? Consider these offers from Airtel, Jio and Vi

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans under Rs 500 that offer data and streaming benefits.

Users can decide on the plan they want to choose based on the content they consume from the given OTT platforms.

Airtel, Jio and Vi also offer prepaid plans under Rs 500 that offer only data benefits.

Some customers prefer plans with all-round benefits like data, calling and SMS benefits while some prefer data-only and streaming benefits since they have no use for voice calls and prefer communication through WhatsApp or other messaging platforms. Telecom companies offer different packs that cater to their customers' needs. Following plans by Airtel, Jio and Vi offer data only benefits with an annual subscription to either Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Zee Premium.

Vi Rs 355 data-only plan: This data-only plan gives 50GB of data for 28 days. This plan gives access to Zee Premium for a year.

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan: This plan gives 30GB data for a validity of 28 days along with an annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. This is a data-only plan and does not offer any calling benefits.

Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan: This plan offers 1.5GB data per day with one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan has a validity of 56 days and does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. This plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Looking at the above plans, users can decide on the plan they want to choose based on the content they consume. One can conclude that Jio's Rs 499 prepaid plan offers double the validity of 56 days and 1.5GB daily data which comes around 116 GB for 56 days whereas if Vi's plan were to be doubled it would give 100GB for 56 days and Airtel gives 60GB for 56 days.

Some plans give data add-on plans, that is, users can make use of these plans or vouchers if they already are subscribed to a plan and want additional data. These plans remain valid until the time of the plan's validity.

Airtel Rs 48 data plan -- This data-only prepaid plan 3GB data with 28 days validity.

Airtel Rs 98 data add-on plan-- This data add-on plan gives 12GB data with an existing validity period.

Airtel Rs 251 data add-on plan -- This data add-on plan gives 50GB data with existing validity to the already subscribed plan.

Vi Rs 16 data-only plan: This data-only plan gives 1GB of data for 24 hours.

Vi Rs 48 data-only plan: This data-only plan gives 3GB data with 28 days validity.

Vi Rs 98 data-only plan: This data-only plan offers double data 12GB data for 28 days.