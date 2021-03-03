Microsoft Teams will support end-to-end encryption for one-to-one calls

Highlights The company made new announcements during the virtual Ignite Spring 2021 event.

Microsoft Teams will also add a new channel-sharing feature later this year.

Encryption for one-to-one calls was one of the major announcements from the event.

Microsoft Teams, the cloud collaboration platform for text, audio, and video communication, is getting a ton of features, as announced by the company on Tuesday. At its virtual Ignite Spring 2021 event, Microsoft announced that it would add end-to-end encryption to one-to-one Teams calls. Apart from encryption addition, Microsoft Teams is gaining a host of new features that should give it some boost against rivals like Zoom.

The company announced Microsoft Teams Connect, which will allow users to share channels with anyone, including anyone from an internal or external organisation. The company is also bringing new gallery views to Microsoft Teams Rooms, including Together Mode and a large gallery.

Microsoft Teams Intelligent speakers is another new feature announced at the event, which will identify and differentiate the voices of up to 10 people talking in a Microsoft Teams Room.

Talking about the encryption feature, Microsoft said, "To further address our customers' security and compliance requirements, Teams will support end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for one-to-one Microsoft Teams calls, providing an additional option for conducting sensitive online conversations. IT will have full discretion over who can use E2EE in the organisation. E2EE for Microsoft Teams one-to-one ad hoc VoIP calls will be available to commercial customers in preview in the first half of this calendar."

As part of its collaboration features, Microsoft Teams also adds the ability to conduct interactive webinars where people from within the organisation and even outside can participate with up to 1,000 attendees.

"And if your webinar grows to over 1,000 attendees, Teams will seamlessly scale to accommodate a 10,000-person view-only broadcast experience. Plus, during this time of increased remote work, take advantage of even larger 20,000-person broadcasts through the end of this year," Microsoft said.

The encryption is a welcome addition for Teams users as the app did not support end-to-end encryption for meetings as of now. Some other collaboration apps like Zoom announced encryption support last year. Other apps, like Slack, do not use encryption.