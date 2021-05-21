Moto 360 3rd generation smartwatch listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

Highlights Moto 360 was spotted on Flipkart ahead of launch.

The smartwatch has been spotted in two different colour variants.

Moto 360 will cost the users Rs 19,999 and come with a warranty of two years.

Motorola had been long rumoured to be working on a smartwatch. The Lenovo-owned company had exited the smartwatch market due to lack of customer base, but now it seems to be making a comeback. The 3rd generation of the most successful smartwatch by Motorola- the Moto 360 was spotted on Flipkart ahead of launch. This also hints that the company could launch the smartwatch in India soon.

The Flipkart listing reveals the design of the upcoming Moto 360 smartwatch which is identical to its predecessor. The smartwatch has been spotted in two different colour variants including the Black dial and silver strap and Rose gold dial and grey strap. Buyers will get various strap options to choose from as the company would ship the smartwatch with a leather watch strap and a Fluoro Rubber Watch Strap. Not only the look but the specifications of the smartwatch has also been revealed in the Flipkart listing.

The Moto 360 3rd generation smartwatch features a 1.2 inch- AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 Pixels. The smartwatch runs on WearOS by Google, and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Moto 360 watch is compatible with Android 6.0 (Excluding Go Edition) or Higher, iOS 12.0 or Higher. The watch is also 3ATM water-resistant.

As far as the features are concerned, the Moto 360 comes with heart rate tracking, distance, step count, calorie count and more. Other features include hands-free scrolling, Android Pay, Google Fit, Near-field Communication (NFC), Crafted from Premium Materials, Quick Charge in 60 Minutes. Not much information has been revealed about the battery but the listing reveals that the Moto 360 will come with Lithium-ion with a battery life of up to a day.

Motorola is yet to make an official announcement about the smartwatch and reveal its launch date in India soon. Recently, the company launched two powerful smartphones in the Indian market including the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion. The smartphones look identical and have similar features. However, the Moto G60 has used a 108-megapixel camera sensor while the Moto G40 has stuck to the 64-megapixel. The smartphones are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.