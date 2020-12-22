Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power, Moto Razr and other phones to receive Android 11 update

Highlights Several smartphone manufacturers including LG have started rolling out the Android 11 update.

Motorola also revealed in a blog that it will roll out some new features including the Chat Bubbles, Streamlined device, media controls

Some of the popular phones include Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power

Several smartphone manufacturers including LG have started rolling out the Android 11 update. Following the trend, Motorola too has announced the list of its smartphones that will receive Android 11 updates along with other features. The Motorola smartphones that were launched in 2019 and 2020 will most likely receive the update

Motorola also revealed in a blog that it will roll out some new features including the Chat Bubbles, Streamlined device, media controls, and other important privacy settings. So let us have a look at the list of Motorola phones eligible for Android 11

motorola razr 5G

motorola razr 2019

motorola edge

motorola edge+

motorola one 5G

motorola one action

motorola one fusion

motorola one fusion+

motorola one hyper

motorola one vision

moto g 5G

moto g 5G plus

moto g fast

moto g power

moto g pro

moto g stylus

moto g9

moto g9 play

moto g9 plus

moto g9 power

moto g8

moto g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note



"This information communicated is not a commitment or an obligation to deliver any product, product feature, software update or functionality and Motorola Mobility reserves the right to change the content and timing of any product, product feature or software release," Motorola wrote in a blog post.

Motorola also explained that it will also introduce many features along with Android 11 including the chat bubbles and more. "Better communicate with the people in your life with Conversations and Chat Bubbles. See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important," Motorola said in a blog.

Most of the smartphones listed above are not available in India. So the only phones that are available in India are Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Edge, Motorola Fusion+, Moto G 5G, Moto G9, Moto G9 power among others. Motorola had recently unveiled the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power in India.

We got a chance to review Moto G 5G and this is what we felt: The major promise of the Moto G 5G is its 5G connectivity. But 5G in India is still at least a year away even if Jio has announced that it is coming in 2021. Thankfully, you don't have to entirely go by the promise of 5G. Sure, it is nice to have, but I feel that the Moto G 5G is also a phone that is extremely capable even if you take out the 5G part from it. In particular, I am impressed with its display, performance from 750G and the clean Android software. The camera also works extremely well, granted there is good light in the scene. All of that makes the Moto G 5G a well-balanced phone at a price of Rs 20,999.